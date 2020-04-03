Disney Sets New Dates for “Mulan,” “Black Widow,” and More; Sends “Artemis Fowl” to Disney+

Disney has released a new slate of release dates for their films, including the latest live-action remake of the Disney animated classic Mulan and the newest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Black Widow. Additionally, Disney has announced that their film adaptation of Artemis Fowl will debut on Disney+ as opposed to the previously-planned theatrical release.
- Disney’s Mulan, which was previously set to make its theatrical debut on March 27, is now planned to hit theaters July 24.
- Marvel’s Black Widow which was planned for May 1, will now debut on November 6.
- It’s worth noting, November 6 was the previously-planned release of Marvel’s Eternals. It looks as though every Marvel film has been bumped back one slot.
- Also of note, this new release schedule gives us a release date for Captain Marvel 2, which is set to hit theaters July 8, 2022.
- The complete release schedule is as follows:
- Free Guy (20th Century Studios) – previously dated on 7/3/20 moves to 12/11/20
- Bob’s Burgers (20th Century Studios) – previously dated on 7/17/20 moves to 4/9/21
- Mulan (Disney) – now dated on 7/24/20
- Jungle Cruise (Disney) – previously dated on 7/24/20 moves to 7/30/21
- The French Dispatch (Searchlight) – previously dated on 7/24/20 moves to 10/16/20
- Black Widow (Disney) – now dated on 11/6/20
- The Eternals (Disney) – previously dated on 11/6/20 moves to 2/12/21
- Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (Disney) – previously dated on 2/12/21 moves to 5/7/21
- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Disney) – previously dated on 5/7/21 moves to 11/5/21
- Thor: Love and Thunder (Disney) – previously dated on 11/5/21 moves to 2/18/22
- Untitled Marvel (Disney) – previously dated on 2/18/22 is removed from schedule
- Untitled Indiana Jones(Disney) – previously dated on 7/9/21 moves to 7/29/22
- CAPTAIN MARVEL 2 (Disney) – 7/8/22
- Untitled Disney Live Action(Disney) – previously dated on 7/8/22 is removed from schedule
- Untitled 20th Century (20th Century Studios) – previously dated on 4/9/21 is removed from schedule
- Untitled Disney Live Action (Disney) – previously dated on 7/30/21 is removed from schedule
- Disney’s Artemis Fowl was previously slated for a theatrical debut on May 29, but has been removed from the schedule and will instead debut on Disney+.
- Disney also shared a video highlighting everything coming to Disney+ this month: