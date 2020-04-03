Disney Sets New Dates for “Mulan,” “Black Widow,” and More; Sends “Artemis Fowl” to Disney+

Disney has released a new slate of release dates for their films, including the latest live-action remake of the Disney animated classic Mulan and the newest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Black Widow. Additionally, Disney has announced that their film adaptation of Artemis Fowl will debut on Disney+ as opposed to the previously-planned theatrical release.