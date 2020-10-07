Marvel Studios Happy Meal Toys Arrive at McDonald’s

Excelsior! Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe can head over to their local McDonald’s and pick up some heroic new Happy Meal toys. A collection of nine new toys based on characters from Marvel Studios is available now.
- Starting today, October 7, Happy Meal toys featuring characters from Marvel Studios are now available at participating McDonald’s locations.
- Each of these nine toys features a different character from the popular films.
- They also perform different actions. For example, Falcon’s wings flap when you press a button on his back.
- In addition to the toys, you can find more Marvel Studios fun including downloadable coloring sheets on McDonald’s Happy Meal site.
The list of Marvel Studios McDonald’s Happy Meal toys includes:
- Iron Man (Hulkbuster)
- Winter Soldier
- Wasp
- Groot
- Black Widow
- Vision
- Scarlet Witch
- Hulk
- Falcon
