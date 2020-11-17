Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway Happy Meal Toys Arrive at McDonald’s

Thanks to McDonald’s, you don’t need to get to Walt Disney World to enjoy the wacky fun of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Now, you can pick up a Happy Meal and get one of 10 new toys themed to some of the most popular attractions Walt Disney World has to offer.
- Starting today, November 17, Happy Meal toys featuring Mickey Mouse and friends are now available at participating McDonald’s locations.
- Each of these 10 toys features a different Walt Disney World attraction and fan-favorite Disney character.
- They also perform different actions. For example, Goofy’s arm goes up and down when you move his train forward.
- Each of the new toys also connect so you can build your own perfect runaway railway.
- In addition to the toys, you can find more Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway fun including downloadable coloring sheets on McDonald’s Happy Meal site.
The list of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway McDonald’s Happy Meal toys includes:
- Goofy on Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway
- Mickey and Minnie in their car from Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway
- Mickey on the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror
- Daisy on Soarin’ (also featuring Spaceship Earth)
- Mickey on Space Mountain
- Donals on the Mad Tea Party
- Minnie on Dinosaur
- Pluto on the Jungle Cruise
- Minnie on Pirates of the Caribbean
- Goofy on Expedition Everest
