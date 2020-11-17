Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway Happy Meal Toys Arrive at McDonald’s

Thanks to McDonald’s, you don’t need to get to Walt Disney World to enjoy the wacky fun of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Now, you can pick up a Happy Meal and get one of 10 new toys themed to some of the most popular attractions Walt Disney World has to offer.

Starting today, November 17, Happy Meal toys featuring Mickey Mouse and friends are now available at participating McDonald’s locations.

Each of these 10 toys features a different Walt Disney World attraction and fan-favorite Disney character.

They also perform different actions. For example, Goofy’s arm goes up and down when you move his train forward.

Each of the new toys also connect so you can build your own perfect runaway railway.

In addition to the toys, you can find more Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway fun including downloadable coloring sheets on McDonald’s Happy Meal site

The list of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway McDonald’s Happy Meal toys includes:

