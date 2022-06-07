“Lightyear” Happy Meal Toys Now Available at McDonald’s

Pixar’s Lightyear is coming to theaters on June 17th, but you can already bring home one of the characters from the film with these new McDonald’s Happy Meal toys.
What’s Happening:
- Happy Meal toys featuring characters from Lightyear are now available at participating McDonald’s locations.
- Each of these eight toys features a different character from the upcoming film in their own space vehicle.
- Included are characters such as Buzz Lightyear, Izzy Hawthorne, Mo Morrison, Zurg and Sox.
The list of Lightyear McDonald’s Happy Meal toys includes:
- Buzz XL-01
- Buzz XL-15
- Mo
- Alisha
- Izzy
- Zurg
- Darby
- Sox
Other Recent Disney Happy Meal Toy Collections:
Pixar’s Lightyear opens only in theaters on June 17th, 2022.