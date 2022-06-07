“Lightyear” Happy Meal Toys Now Available at McDonald’s

by |
Tags: , , , , ,

Pixar’s Lightyear is coming to theaters on June 17th, but you can already bring home one of the characters from the film with these new McDonald’s Happy Meal toys.

What’s Happening:

  • Happy Meal toys featuring characters from Lightyear are now available at participating McDonald’s locations.
  • Each of these eight toys features a different character from the upcoming film in their own space vehicle.
  • Included are characters such as Buzz Lightyear, Izzy Hawthorne, Mo Morrison, Zurg and Sox.

The list of Lightyear McDonald’s Happy Meal toys includes:

  • Buzz XL-01
  • Buzz XL-15
  • Mo
  • Alisha
  • Izzy
  • Zurg
  • Darby
  • Sox

Other Recent Disney Happy Meal Toy Collections:

Pixar’s Lightyear opens only in theaters on June 17th, 2022.