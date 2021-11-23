Encanto Happy Meal Toys Now Available at McDonald’s

Disney’s 60th animated feature, Encanto is about to arrive in theaters and that means it’s time to start a new collection of Happy Meal toys from McDonald’s!

What’s Happening:

Starting today, November 23rd, Encanto toys are now available at select McDonald’s restaurants as part of their signature Happy Meals for kids.

For a limited time at participating locations nationwide, Happy Meals will include one of 8 toys featuring the magically gifted characters from Encanto !

! Each toy features either a member of the Madrigal family and their special powers. Some characters even come with additional accessories.

The Encanto branding extends to the Happy Meal box and apple slice and milk packaging (although we also got a rogue bag of Eternals apple slices!).

Fans can learn more about the toys and download activities and coloring sheets on HappyMeal.com

The list of Encanto McDonald’s Happy Meal toys includes:

Mirabel

Isabela

Lusia

Antonio

Pepa

Bruno

Camilo

Chispi

About The Movie:

“Encanto tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal—every child except one, Mirabel. But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family’s last hope.”

Encanto premieres in theaters nationwide on November 24, 2021