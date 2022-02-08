New Stitch Happy Meal Toys Available Now at McDonald’s

Ohana means family and your whole family can now head to McDonald’s and pick up a brand new Stitch Happy Meal plush toy.
- Starting today, February 8th, Happy Meal toys featuring everyone’s favorite little blue experiment are now available at McDonald’s.
- Each of these eight toys features a different version of Stitch.
- Each new plush toy comes with a loop so you can hang them on display.
The list of Stitch McDonald’s Happy Meal toys includes:
- Experiment Stitch
- Surfin’ Stitch
- Cool Stitch
- Ukelele Stitch
- Mischief Stitch
- Hula Stitch
- Sippin’ Stitch
- Sittin’ Stitch
