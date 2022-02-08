New Stitch Happy Meal Toys Available Now at McDonald’s

Ohana means family and your whole family can now head to McDonald’s and pick up a brand new Stitch Happy Meal plush toy.

Starting today, February 8th, Happy Meal toys featuring everyone’s favorite little blue experiment are now available at McDonald’s.

Each of these eight toys features a different version of Stitch.

Each new plush toy comes with a loop so you can hang them on display.

The list of Stitch McDonald’s Happy Meal toys includes:

Experiment Stitch

Surfin’ Stitch

Cool Stitch

Ukelele Stitch

Mischief Stitch

Hula Stitch

Sippin’ Stitch

Sittin’ Stitch

