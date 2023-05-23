“The Little Mermaid” Happy Meal Toys Now Available at McDonald’s

Ariel and her friends are swimming back into theaters with the new live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid, and you can take your favorite characters home with you thanks to the latest range of McDonald’s Happy Meal toys.

What’s Happening:

Happy Meal toys featuring Ariel, King Triton, Ursula, and the rest of the cast of The Little Mermaid are now available at participating McDonald’s locations.

Each of these eight toys feature characters from The Little Mermaid, including the new looks for Flounder, Scuttle, and Sebastian.

The list of “The Little Mermaid″ McDonald’s Happy Meal toys includes:

King Triton

Ariel

Scuttle

Sebastian

Prince Eric

Max

Flounder

Ursula

Fans of The Little Mermaid can also play a “Under the Sea” phone / tablet game at HappyMeal.com

The Little Mermaid, starring Halle Bailey, swims into theaters this Friday, May 26th. Be sure to check out our review of Disney’s latest live-action adaptation.