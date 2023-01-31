Mickey and Friends Happy Meal Toys Now Available at McDonald’s

Starting today, Disney fans can head to McDonald’s to pick up some new Mickey and Friends Happy Meal toys celebrating Walt Disney World.

Each of these six toys features some of your favorite Disney characters and the Walt disney World parks.

This collection of toys is a bit different from what we’ve seen in the past as they are actually more along the lines of games and posters than actual toys.

The new collection of Mickey and Friends Happy Meal Toys at McDonald’s includes: Mickey at Magic Kingdom Mickey and Minnie at EPCOT Mickey, Donald and Goofy at Disney’s Hollywood Studios “Go Mickey” playing cards “Clap Game” playing cards “Memory Game” playing cards

As you can see in the image above, the “Go Mickey” playing cards feature Mickey, Minnie and Donald as the King, Queen and Jack respectively, with the four Walt Disney World parks representing the four suits.

