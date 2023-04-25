“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” Happy Meal Toys Now Available at McDonald’s

As the Guardians of the Galaxy prepare for one final mission, you can take them home with you thanks to the latest range of McDonald’s Happy Meal toys.

What’s Happening:

Happy Meal toys featuring Star Lord, Rocket, and the rest of the Guardians of the Galaxy are now available at participating McDonald’s locations.

Each of these eight toys features different members of the Guardians of the Galaxy, including the new character of Adam Warlock (played by Will Poulter).

The list of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3″ McDonald’s Happy Meal toys includes:

Star Lord

Groot

Rocket

Drax

Mantis

Nebula

Cosmo the Dog

Adam Warlock

