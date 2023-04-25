“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” Happy Meal Toys Now Available at McDonald’s

As the Guardians of the Galaxy prepare for one final mission, you can take them home with you thanks to the latest range of McDonald’s Happy Meal toys.
What’s Happening:
- Happy Meal toys featuring Star Lord, Rocket, and the rest of the Guardians of the Galaxy are now available at participating McDonald’s locations.
- Each of these eight toys features different members of the Guardians of the Galaxy, including the new character of Adam Warlock (played by Will Poulter).
The list of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3″ McDonald’s Happy Meal toys includes:
- Star Lord
- Groot
- Rocket
- Drax
- Mantis
- Nebula
- Cosmo the Dog
- Adam Warlock
About Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3:
- In Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn’t long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket’s turbulent past. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket’s life—a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 stars:
- Chris Pratt as Peter Quill
- Zoe Saldana as Gamora
- Dave Bautista as Drax
- Karen Gillan as Nebula
- Pom Klementieff as Mantis
- Vin Diesel as Groot
- Bradley Cooper as Rocket
- Will Poulter as Adam Warlock
- Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha
- Sylvester Stallone as Stakar Ogord
- Sean Gunn as Kraglin Obfonteri
- Maria Bakalova as Cosmo the Spacedog
- Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary
- Kevin Feige, Victoria Alonso, Louis D’Esposito and Nikolas Korda are executive producers on the film.
- David J. Grant and Simon Hatt are serving as co-producers.
- As with the Holiday Special, music for Volume 3 will be composed by John Murphy.
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be released in theaters on May 5th, 2023.