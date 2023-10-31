Disney100 Happy Meal Toys Now Available at McDonald’s

In celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company, McDonald's is joining in on the fun with special Happy Meal toys.
What’s Happening:
- There are special Happy Meal toys available at McDonald's in celebration of Disney 100, starting today and running through December 4.
- There are 62 different toys in the collection, and each Happy Meal will include two surprise characters.
- These toys have white round bases with a character figure on top.
The list of Disney100 McDonald’s Happy Meal toys includes:
- Chewbacca
- Ant-Man
- Elsa
- Groot
- Mulan
- Iron Man
- Gamora
- Lightning McQueen
- Dory
- Mirabel
- Captain Marvel
- Rey
- Moana
- Stitch
- Peter Pan
- Joe Gardner
- Grogu
- Tiana
- Daisy
- Wasp
- Nemo
- Snow White
- Pocahontas
- Din Djarin (The Mandalorian)
- Dumbo
- Joy
- Darth Vader
- Sulley
- Tinker Bell
- Ariel
- Belle
- Buzz Lightyear
- Donald
- Mickey
- Pongo
- Alice
- Miguel
- Goofy
- Edna Mode
- Ms. Marvel
- Olaf
- Red Panda Mei
- Pluto
- Black Panther
- Woody
- C-3PO
- Mike Wazowski
- Captain America (Sam Wilson)
- Maleficent
- Genie
- Merida
- Asha (Wish)
- Loki
- Elastigirl
- Gaston
- Minnie
- Simba
- R2-D2
- Raya
- Star (Wish)
- King Magnifico (Wish)
- Valentino (Wish)