“The Marvels” Happy Meal Toys Now Available at McDonald’s

McDonald’s has announced its latest set of Happy Meal toys — and MCU fans may be a bit confused. While The Marvels won’t hit theatres until November, new toys inspired by the film are now available.

  • Happy Meal toys featuring Carol Danvers (Captain Marvel), Monica Rambeau (Photon), Kamala Khan (Ms. Marvel), and more have arrived.
  • In total, there are eight different toys inspired by the film.

  • It’s worth remembering that, previously, The Marvels was set to open on July 28th before being pushed back to November 10th (with Haunted Mansion moving to the departed release date).
  • Thus, it would seem that this seemingly early release is a result of that shift.
  • As always, these toys are available while supplies last at participating McDonald’s locations.

The list of The Marvels McDonald’s Happy Meal toys includes:

  • Captain Marvel
  • Photon
  • Goose
  • Prince Yan
  • Ms. Marvel
  • Nick Fury
  • Dar-Benn
  • Princess Carol

  • Fans of The Marvels can also explore the universe with a phone / tablet game at HappyMeal.com.

Marvel’s The Marvels will arrive in theatres November 10th.