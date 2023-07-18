“The Marvels” Happy Meal Toys Now Available at McDonald’s

McDonald’s has announced its latest set of Happy Meal toys — and MCU fans may be a bit confused. While The Marvels won’t hit theatres until November, new toys inspired by the film are now available.

What’s Happening:

Happy Meal toys featuring Carol Danvers (Captain Marvel), Monica Rambeau (Photon), Kamala Khan ( Ms. Marvel

In total, there are eight different toys inspired by the film.

It’s worth remembering that, previously, The Marvels was set to open on July 28th before being pushed back Haunted Mansion moving to the departed release date).

was set to open on July 28th moving to the departed release date). Thus, it would seem that this seemingly early release is a result of that shift.

As always, these toys are available while supplies last at participating McDonald’s locations.

The list of The Marvels McDonald’s Happy Meal toys includes:

Captain Marvel

Photon

Goose

Prince Yan

Ms. Marvel

Nick Fury

Dar-Benn

Princess Carol

Fans of The Marvels can also explore the universe with a phone / tablet game at HappyMeal.com

Marvel’s The Marvels will arrive in theatres November 10th.