“The Marvels” Happy Meal Toys Now Available at McDonald’s

McDonald’s has announced its latest set of Happy Meal toys — and MCU fans may be a bit confused. While The Marvels won’t hit theatres until November, new toys inspired by the film are now available.
What’s Happening:
- Happy Meal toys featuring Carol Danvers (Captain Marvel), Monica Rambeau (Photon), Kamala Khan (Ms. Marvel), and more have arrived.
- In total, there are eight different toys inspired by the film.
- It’s worth remembering that, previously, The Marvels was set to open on July 28th before being pushed back to November 10th (with Haunted Mansion moving to the departed release date).
- Thus, it would seem that this seemingly early release is a result of that shift.
- As always, these toys are available while supplies last at participating McDonald’s locations.
The list of The Marvels McDonald’s Happy Meal toys includes:
- Captain Marvel
- Photon
- Goose
- Prince Yan
- Ms. Marvel
- Nick Fury
- Dar-Benn
- Princess Carol
- Fans of The Marvels can also explore the universe with a phone / tablet game at HappyMeal.com.
Marvel’s The Marvels will arrive in theatres November 10th.