“The Marvels” Release Date Pushed Back to November 10th, 2023

Marvel Studios released a new poster for their upcoming film The Marvels today, confirming that the film’s release date has been pushed back to November 10th, 2023.

The Marvels will now be released on November 10th, pushed back from the previous date of July 28th.

This is not the first date change for The Marvels, as it previously swapped release dates with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which just came out today, February 17th.

Taking the place of The Marvels in the release schedule is Disney's new Haunted Mansion movie, moved up a few weeks from its original August 11th release date.

Directed by Nia DaCosta, The Marvels brings together Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel

Samuel L. Jackson also reprises his role of Nick Fury in the film.

