“The Marvels” Release Date Pushed Back to November 10th, 2023

by |
Tags: , , , , , , ,

Marvel Studios released a new poster for their upcoming film The Marvels today, confirming that the film’s release date has been pushed back to November 10th, 2023.

What’s Happening:

  • The Marvels will now be released on November 10th, pushed back from the previous date of July 28th.
  • This is not the first date change for The Marvels, as it previously swapped release dates with Ant-Man and the Wasp: ​​Quantumania, which just came out today, February 17th.
  • Taking the place of The Marvels in the release schedule is Disney’s new Haunted Mansion movie, moved up a few weeks from its original August 11th release date.
  • Directed by Nia DaCosta, The Marvels brings together Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel.
  • Samuel L. Jackson also reprises his role of Nick Fury in the film.

More Marvel News: