“The Marvels” and “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” Swap Release Dates

Both The Marvels and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania have been scheduled for release next year for some time now. However, as reported by Deadline, the two Marvel films will be swapping release dates.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline reports that both Marvel Studios films are moving along very nicely, but the Ant-Man sequel is further along in the production process, and it was a simple decision by the studio to swap the release dates.
- Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, previously dated for July 28th, 2023, now releases four months earlier on February 17th.
- Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels, previously on that February date, now goes to July 28th next year.
- Peyton Reed returns to direct Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania which stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michelle Pfeiffer, Michael Douglas, Jonathan Majors and Kathryn Newton.
- Nia DaCosta directs The Marvels which stars Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Teyonah Parris and Iman Vellani.
- Before we get these two films, we have three other Marvel films to look forward to:
- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – May 6th, 2022
- Thor: Love and Thunder – July 8th, 2022
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – November 11th, 2022
