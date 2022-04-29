“The Marvels” and “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” Swap Release Dates

Both The Marvels and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania have been scheduled for release next year for some time now. However, as reported by Deadline, the two Marvel films will be swapping release dates.

What’s Happening:

Deadline reports that both Marvel Studios films are moving along very nicely, but the Ant-Man sequel is further along in the production process, and it was a simple decision by the studio to swap the release dates.

sequel is further along in the production process, and it was a simple decision by the studio to swap the release dates. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania , previously dated for July 28th, 2023, now releases four months earlier on February 17th.

, previously dated for July 28th, 2023, now releases four months earlier on February 17th. Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels , previously on that February date, now goes to July 28th next year.

sequel , previously on that February date, now goes to July 28th next year. Peyton Reed returns to direct Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania which stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michelle Pfeiffer, Michael Douglas, Jonathan Majors and Kathryn Newton.

which stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michelle Pfeiffer, Michael Douglas, Jonathan Majors and Kathryn Newton. Nia DaCosta directs The Marvels which stars Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Teyonah Parris and Iman Vellani.

which stars Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Teyonah Parris and Iman Vellani. Before we get these two films, we have three other Marvel films to look forward to: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – May 6th, 2022 Thor: Love and Thunder – July 8th, 2022 Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – November 11th, 2022



More Marvel News: