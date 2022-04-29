“The Marvels” and “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” Swap Release Dates

by |
Tags: , , , , , ,

Both The Marvels and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania have been scheduled for release next year for some time now. However, as reported by Deadline, the two Marvel films will be swapping release dates.

What’s Happening:

  • Deadline reports that both Marvel Studios films are moving along very nicely, but the Ant-Man sequel is further along in the production process, and it was a simple decision by the studio to swap the release dates.
  • Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, previously dated for July 28th, 2023, now releases four months earlier on February 17th.
  • Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels, previously on that February date, now goes to July 28th next year.
  • Peyton Reed returns to direct Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania which stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michelle Pfeiffer, Michael Douglas, Jonathan Majors and Kathryn Newton.
  • Nia DaCosta directs The Marvels which stars Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Teyonah Parris and Iman Vellani.
  • Before we get these two films, we have three other Marvel films to look forward to:

More Marvel News:

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now