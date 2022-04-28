“Reservation Dogs” Star Devery Jacobs Cast In Upcoming Disney+ Marvel Series “Echo”

Star of FX’s Reservation Dogs, Devery Jacobs, is set to star in the upcoming Marvel Original Series set for Disney+, Echo, according to Deadline.
What’s Happening:
- Devery Jacobs, star of Reservation Dogs, has reportedly been cast in the upcoming Marvel Studios Original Series set for Disney+, Echo.
- The casting was teased by fellow Echo star Alaqua Cox who posted to her Instagram story showcasing flowers with a note that read “@kdeveryjacobs decided to surprise me with these beautiful flowers before the first day of filming tomorrow.”
- As with any in-development Marvel production, details on the character that Jacobs will be playing are still unconfirmed, but she is believed to be in a lead role only referred to as “Julie,” who is resilient and strong-willed.
- Jacobs stars as one of the leads in the acclaimed comedy series from Taika Waititi and Sterlin Harjo’s Reservation Dogs at the Disney-owned FX network. For her work in the series as Elora Danan, she has earned a Gotham Award Nomination for Outstanding Performance in a New Series. She was also part of the show’s ensemble when the series won the Independent Series Award for Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series. She will also be serving as a writer for the series’ upcoming second season.
- Echo is set to center around Maya Lopez (Cox), a deaf Native American superhero who has a talent to imitate any opponent’s fighting style. The character was first introduced in the Marvel Original Disney+ Series, Hawkeye, during that show’s six episode run. Echo will be written and executive produced by Etan Cohen and Emily Cohen.
- Our very own Mike Mack knows all about the Marvel Universe and its many inhabitants and shares a closer look at the hero and what we can expect when her own original Disney+ series finally arrives.
- There is no premiere date set at this time for Echo on Disney+.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now