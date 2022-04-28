“Reservation Dogs” Star Devery Jacobs Cast In Upcoming Disney+ Marvel Series “Echo”

Star of FX’s Reservation Dogs, Devery Jacobs, is set to star in the upcoming Marvel Original Series set for Disney+, Echo, according to Deadline.

Devery Jacobs, star of Reservation Dogs , has reportedly been cast in the upcoming Marvel Studios Original Series set for Disney+, Echo .

As with any in-development Marvel production, details on the character that Jacobs will be playing are still unconfirmed, but she is believed to be in a lead role only referred to as "Julie," who is resilient and strong-willed.

Echo is set to center around Maya Lopez (Cox), a deaf Native American superhero who has a talent to imitate any opponent's fighting style. The character was first introduced Hawkeye, during that show's six episode run. Echo will be written and executive produced by Etan Cohen and Emily Cohen.

There is no premiere date set at this time for Echo on Disney+.