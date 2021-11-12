Marvel Hero Echo to Get Her Own Series on Disney+

In celebration of Disney+ Day, Marvel announced a slew of new series coming to the streamer, including one for the popular hero Echo.

Before she makes her debut in Hawkeye

Echo is an exciting character wit ha lot of ties to the Avengers as well as the criminal ninja organization known as The Hand.

She also has some connections to Clint Barton in the comics, wearing his Ronin costume for a time.

We’ll see what her connections to Hawkeye will be in the MCU before we get to see her in her own series.

No date has been given for Echo at this time, just that it will be "coming soon" to Disney+.

