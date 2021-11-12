Marvel Hero Echo to Get Her Own Series on Disney+

In celebration of Disney+ Day, Marvel announced a slew of new series coming to the streamer, including one for the popular hero Echo.
- Before she makes her debut in Hawkeye, we’ve learned that Maya Lopez, better known as Echo, will be getting her very own Disney+ series in the future.
- Echo is an exciting character wit ha lot of ties to the Avengers as well as the criminal ninja organization known as The Hand.
- She also has some connections to Clint Barton in the comics, wearing his Ronin costume for a time.
- We’ll see what her connections to Hawkeye will be in the MCU before we get to see her in her own series.
- No date has been given for Echo at this time, just that it will be “coming soon” to Disney+.
More Marvel news from Disney+ Day:
- Marvel also announced several other new series for Disney+ Day, including:
- Marvel also gave a special look at everything coming to Disney+ in the future, including first looks at Moon Knight, She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel and Secret Invasion, in a special on Disney+.
Be sure to follow along for all of our Disney+ Day coverage all day long!