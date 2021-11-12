“X-Men ’97” Animated Series Coming to Disney+

In a slew of Marvel announcements for Disney+ Day, Disney+ announced that the beloved X-Men: The Animated Series will be returning in the form of a new series titled X-Men ‘97.

Now that the X-Men: The Animated Series theme is stuck in your head, you can start getting excited about the idea that we are getting a continuation of that beloved series from the 90s.

Disney+ even tweeted an image of the popular meme featuring Wolverine staring longingly at a framed photo while laying in bed. Only this time, the image is the new logo for X-Men '97.

The new X-Men animated series will be coming to Disney+ in 2023.

