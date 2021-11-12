New Animated Series “Spider-Man: Freshman Year” Swinging Onto Disney+

In celebration of Disney+ Day, Marvel announced a slew of new series coming to the streamer, including a new animated series focused on Spidey himself, titled Spider-Man: Freshman Year.

A brand new Spider-Man animated series will also be swinging on to Disney+.

While no further information on the series has been given to us at this time, we can infer from the title that it might feature the origin story for our MCU version of Spidey.

No date has been given for Spider-Man: Freshman Year at this time, just that it will be “coming soon” to Disney+.

More Marvel news from Disney+ Day:

Be sure to follow along for all of our Disney+ Day coverage all day long!