Marvel Shares First Looks at “Moon Knight,” “She-Hulk,” “Ms. Marvel” and “Secret Invasion” for Disney+ Day

In celebration of Disney+ Day, Marvel shared an on-platform special taking a look at all of the series that have already premiered on the streamer as well as a special look at some of the series still to come. That means we got our first look at shows like Moon Knight, She-Hulk, Ms, Marvel and more.
- No new information was given on the new series, but we did get to see some footage from each of them.
Moon Knight
- The special gave us our first look at Oscar Isaac playing the titular hero in this upcoming series.
- We even get to see some action shots, featuring him mercilessly beating on someone in his full costume (which we unfortunately don’t get a great look at) and jumping across rooftops in the moonlight.
She-Hulk
- We also get to see Tatiana Maslany playing She-Hulk for the first time.
- Additionally, we see her cousin, Bruce Banner, explaining how these Hulk transformations work.
Ms. Marvel
- We then get to see our first look at Iman Vellani playing Ms. Marvel.
- We get to see a few exciting moments, including her apparent transformation from a normal teenager into a superhero.
Secret Invasion
- We don’t get to see much from this upcoming series, but we do get a glimpse of Samuel L. Jackson who will be reprising his role as Nick Fury.
- The series will follow the beloved crossover comic event of the same name.
- No further information regarding these series was provided other than that they will be streaming soon.
- You can watch the full “Marvel Studios’ 2021 Disney+ Day Special” on Disney+ now.
Be sure to follow along for all of our Disney+ Day coverage all day long!