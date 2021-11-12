Marvel Shares First Looks at “Moon Knight,” “She-Hulk,” “Ms. Marvel” and “Secret Invasion” for Disney+ Day

In celebration of Disney+ Day, Marvel shared an on-platform special taking a look at all of the series that have already premiered on the streamer as well as a special look at some of the series still to come. That means we got our first look at shows like Moon Knight, She-Hulk, Ms, Marvel and more.

No new information was given on the new series, but we did get to see some footage from each of them.

Moon Knight

The special gave us our first look at Oscar Isaac playing the titular hero in this upcoming series.

We even get to see some action shots, featuring him mercilessly beating on someone in his full costume (which we unfortunately don’t get a great look at) and jumping across rooftops in the moonlight.

She-Hulk

We also get to see Tatiana Maslany playing She-Hulk for the first time.

Additionally, we see her cousin, Bruce Banner, explaining how these Hulk transformations work.

Ms. Marvel

We then get to see our first look at Iman Vellani playing Ms. Marvel.

We get to see a few exciting moments, including her apparent transformation from a normal teenager into a superhero.

Secret Invasion

We don’t get to see much from this upcoming series, but we do get a glimpse of Samuel L. Jackson who will be reprising his role as Nick Fury.

The series will follow the beloved crossover comic event of the same name.

No further information regarding these series was provided other than that they will be streaming soon.

You can watch the full “Marvel Studios’ 2021 Disney+ Day Special” on Disney+ now.

