“What If…?” Spinoff “Marvel Zombies” Coming to Disney+

In celebration of Disney+ Day, Marvel announced a slew of new series coming to the streamer, including a spinoff from one of the most popular episodes of Marvel’s What If…?, a new animated series simply titled Marvel Zombies.
- One of the best parts of the first season of Marvel’s What If…? is also going to be getting its own series.
- “Marvel Zombies” was an iconic comic story arc and now we’ll get to explore more of this fascinating version of the Marvel Universe.
- No date has been given for Marvel Zombies at this time, just that it will be “coming soon” to Disney+.
