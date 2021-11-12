“What If…?” Spinoff “Marvel Zombies” Coming to Disney+

In celebration of Disney+ Day, Marvel announced a slew of new series coming to the streamer, including a spinoff from one of the most popular episodes of Marvel’s What If…?, a new animated series simply titled Marvel Zombies.

One of the best parts of the first season of Marvel’s What If…? is also going to be getting its own series.

is also going to be getting its own series. “Marvel Zombies” was an iconic comic story arc and now we’ll get to explore more of this fascinating version of the Marvel Universe.

No date has been given for Marvel Zombies at this time, just that it will be “coming soon” to Disney+.

More Marvel news from Disney+ Day:

Be sure to follow along for all of our Disney+ Day coverage all day long!