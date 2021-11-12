“WandaVision” Spinoff “Agatha: House of Harkness” Coming Soon to Disney+

Last month, we learned that an Agatha Harkness-focused spin-off of WandaVision was in the works, and now for Disney+ Day, we have been given the show’s title, Agatha: House of Harkness.

What’s Happening:

Agatha: House of Harkness will see Kathryn Hahn reprise her role as Agatha Harkness.

will see Kathryn Hahn reprise her role as Agatha Harkness. The series is being described as a dark comedy, but exact plot details have not been shared at this time.

Jas Schaeffer, the head writer of WandaVision , is attached to write and executive produce the new series.

, is attached to write and executive produce the new series. This would mark the first new project for Schaeffer with Marvel

Agatha’s story was left open in the finale of WandaVision , when Wanda left the villain behind to live out a mind-controlled life in Westview.

, when Wanda left the villain behind to live out a mind-controlled life in Westview. She instantly became one of Marvel’s most popular new characters, thanks in large part to the original song “Agatha All Along,” which went on to win an Emmy award for Best Original Music.

