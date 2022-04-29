New “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” TV Spot Gives Look at the Illuminati

Marvel shared a very interesting TV spot for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness today, just a week before the film hits theaters. Fair warning, this new 15-second spot features a whole lot of new footage that some might consider spoilers for the film. Even the title of the spot gives away a lot of information.
Potential spoilers below!
- This new TV spot, titled “Illuminati” shows off some major happenings in the upcoming film.
- First off, Baron Mordo lets Doctor Strange know that the Illuminati will see him now.
- The Illuminati is a group in the comics that includes:
- Doctor Strange
- Charles Xavier
- Reed Richards
- Tony Stark
- Blackbolt
- Namor
- It appears we will see a different version of this group as this new video also sees Wanda, apparently in this same location, fighting none other that Captain Carter.
- There will be some crossover with the comics though, as we also get a look at what appears to be the hand of Charles Xavier in his trademark hover chair.
- We also see more of the fight with the glowing character whom many believe could possibly be Superior Iron Man.
- Check out the full TV spot below:
More on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness:
- In Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.
- Take a look at Mack’s breakdown of the first trailer and poster for the upcoming Marvel film, including all of the easter eggs and possible exciting characters set to be featured in the film.
- Hasbro has revealed a wave of Marvel Legends Series figures from the upcoming film, including a Rintrah Build-a-Figure.
- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arrives in theaters May 6th, 2022.