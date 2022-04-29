New “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” TV Spot Gives Look at the Illuminati

Marvel shared a very interesting TV spot for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness today, just a week before the film hits theaters. Fair warning, this new 15-second spot features a whole lot of new footage that some might consider spoilers for the film. Even the title of the spot gives away a lot of information.

Potential spoilers below!

This new TV spot, titled “Illuminati” shows off some major happenings in the upcoming film.

First off, Baron Mordo lets Doctor Strange know that the Illuminati will see him now.

The Illuminati is a group in the comics that includes: Doctor Strange Charles Xavier Reed Richards Tony Stark Blackbolt Namor

It appears we will see a different version of this group as this new video also sees Wanda, apparently in this same location, fighting none other that Captain Carter.

There will be some crossover with the comics though, as we also get a look at what appears to be the hand of Charles Xavier in his trademark hover chair.

We also see more of the fight with the glowing character whom many believe could possibly be Superior Iron Man.

Check out the full TV spot below:

More on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: