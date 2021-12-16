Wong, America Chavez and More Included in New Wave of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” Action Figures

If you’ve seen the trailers for Spider-Man: No Way Home, then you know that Doctor Strange will have a role to play in that story; but not long after, he’ll be back for his own film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In true merchandising fashion Hasbro has unveiled a wave of Marvel Legends figures that are inspired by the new movie.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Marvel Legends Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

This spring, Doctor Strange will return to the big screen for his own adventure and now you can commemorate the upcoming release with new Marvel Legends figures from Hasbro. Available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth, this new wave features seven collectibles and a Build-A-Figure and are expected to ship in January 2022.

Before we dive into all the characters featured in this series, we have to start with the Build-A-Figure of Rintrah. Each figure comes with a body part to build Rintrah! In the Marvel universe he hails from Earth 616 and resembles the minotaurs of Greek mythology. Will we see him in Multiverse of Madness? Probably not, but who knows!

Wong

Legends Marvel's Wong 6-Inch Action Figure

Ages 4 and up

Includes sword and alternate hands

America Chevez

Marvel Legends America Chavez 6-Inch Action Figure

Ages 4 and up

Comes with alternate hands

Master Mordo

Marvel Legends Master Mordo 6-Inch Action Figure

Ages 4 and up

Includes alternate hands and 2 accessories

Doctor Strange

Marvel Legends Doctor Strange 6-Inch Action Figure

Ages 4 and up

Includes cape and alternate hands

Sleepwalker

Marvel Legends Marvel’s Sleepwalker 6-Inch Action Figure

Ages 4 and up

Includes alternate hands

Astral Form Doctor Strange

Marvel Legends Astral Form Doctor Strange 6-Inch Action Figure

Ages 4 and up

Translucent figure includes alternate hands and two accessories

D’Spayre

Marvel Legends D’Spayre 6-Inch Action Figure

Ages 4 and up

Includes cape and alternate hands

Multiverse of Madness Wave 1 Case

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Marvel Legends 6-Inch Action Figures Wave 1 Case

2x Doctor Strange

1x Marvel's Wong

1x Doctor Strange (Astral Form)

1x America Chavez

1x Master Mordo

1x Marvel's Sleepwalker

1x D'Spayre

(subject to change)