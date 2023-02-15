Photos / Videos: Moon Girl Arrives at Disney California Adventure – Interviews, Character Moment and Meet & Greet

Moon Girl, from the new series, Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, has arrived at Disney California Adventure for a limited time, starting today in Hollywood Land at the park. After a cavalcade down Hollywood Blvd., Moon Girl was introduced on stage in the Hollywood Backlot, alongside some of the cast of the series.

Following Moon Girl’s epic introduction, as well as an introduction to the series, members of the cast of Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur came out on stage to delight guests. Appearing on stage were:

Diamond White – ‘Lunella Lafayette’ aka ‘Moon Girl’

Fred Tatasciore – ‘Devil Dinosaur’

Gary Anthony Williams – ’Pops’

Alfre Woodard – ‘Mimi’

Libe Barer – ‘Casey’

Watch the Full Character Moment and Cast Q&A:

We also had the chance to speak with Diamond White and Fred Tatasciore, as well as Steve Loter (executive producer), Rodney Clouden (supervising producer) and Pilar Flynn (producer). Check those interviews out in the video below:

Guests can now meet with Moon Girl for a limited time, in front of a newly plussed backdrop in Hollywood Land.

Watch as we meet with Moon Girl:

Based on Marvel’s hit comic books, the series follows the adventures of 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur, whom she accidentally brings through time into present-day New York City. Equipped with Devil’s fierce loyalty and brawn, the loving support of her family and best friend Casey, Lunella sets out to make a difference and protect her Lower East Side neighborhood from danger.

The series, which debuted on February 10th on Disney Channel, debuts on Disney+ today, February 15th.

