Photos/Video: Moon Girl Arrives At Disney California Adventure

Moon Girl, from the new series, Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, has arrived at Disney California Adventure for a limited time, starting today in Hollywood Land at the park. The series, which debuted on February 10th on Disney Channel, debuts on Disney+ today, February 15th.

A special one-day only entertainment celebration, including a cavalcade on Hollywood Blvd, were part of the arrival festivities, and the new character will be found near the Hyperion Theater for meet and greets. Even the marquee on the building that plays home to Disney Animation got in on the fun, welcoming the new character.

Ahead of the first season debut, the network already ordered a second season of the highly-anticipated new show, so fans are sure to look forward to meeting the new character, and those visiting the park should be sure to check the Disneyland App for meet and greet times in her location.

Along with Moon Girl herself, those watching the cavalcade were treated to a special visit from the cast of Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, with Diamond White, Libe Barer, and Fred Tatasciore behind Moon Girl in their own car. Gary Anthony Williams and Alfre Woodard followed in another vehicle behind them.

Based on Marvel’s hit comic books, the series follows the adventures of 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur, whom she accidentally brings through time into present-day New York City. Equipped with Devil’s fierce loyalty and brawn, the loving support of her family and best friend Casey, Lunella sets out to make a difference and protect her Lower East Side neighborhood from danger.

In addition to White, the series stars Fred Tatasciore as Devil Dinosaur; Alfre Woodard as Lunella’s grandmother, Mimi; Libe Barer as Lunella’s best friend and manager, Casey; Sasheer Zamata as Lunella’s mom, Adria; Jermaine Fowler as Lunella’s dad, James Jr.; Gary Anthony Williams as Lunella’s grandfather, Pops; and series executive producer Laurence Fishburne in the recurring role of The Beyonder, a curious and mischievous trickster.