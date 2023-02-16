Ooze Cauldron from “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” Coming to Pym Test Kitchen

Marvel fans can celebrate the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania with the all-new Ooze Cauldron, coming to Pym Test Kitchen at Disney California Adventure.
What’s Happening:
- In a video shared by Disney Parks on Twitter, Kathryn Newton, AKA Cassie Lang, gives us our first look at the all-new Ooze Cauldron coming to Pym Test Kitchen in Avengers Campus, available while supplies last.
- The Ooze Cauldron sipper is based on the one that the characters drink from in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.
- We spotted the Ooze Cauldron available at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood during tonight’s Early Screening Event of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.
- There it retails for $27.75 and comes with a fountain beverage.
- Pricing at Disney California Adventure may vary.
More Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
- In Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne, the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang.
- Check out Ben's spoiler-free review of the film, which sets Phase 5 off to a fantastic start.
- The stars and creators of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania discussed the Quantum Realm, bringing Kang into the MCU and much more during a recent press junket for the film.
- Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania opens in theaters everywhere tomorrow, February 17th.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning