Well folks, I guess we’re doing this. It seems like “Revenge of the 6th” is finally taking hold and for the first time in my recollection, someone (Amazon) is serving up new merchandise for this extension of the Star Wars Day holiday. The online shopping destination not only has new products from popular brands, but they are also offering print-on-demand apparel branded with “Revenge of the Sixth.”

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Amazon isn’t quite ready to stop celebrating Star Wars Day, and I bet you aren’t either. The fan created holiday is a full on love fest for every corner of the beloved cosmic franchise and one of the ways we commemorate these stories is through merchandise.

Are you ready to explore the beginnings of Revenge of the Sixth? New and classic Dark Side items are available now at Amazon

Sith Villains T-Shirt by Amazon Merch on Demand

You know you want to grow your T-shirt collection. This top rounds up our favorite baddies including Darth Vader, front and center, flanked by General Grievous, Kylo Ren, Emperor Palpatine, and Darth Maul.

Darth Maul Mastermind by Citizen

Citizen watch pays homage to the formidable warrior and survivor who once served the Sith with a double-bladed red lightsaber.

Star Wars: The Black Series Emperor Palpatine on the Throne by Hasbro

This is the set all you old school fans have been waiting for! Palpatine was only ok as a Senator, it’s his full on Emperor mode that has us pledging our allegiance (and shaking in our boots).

Star Wars Doorables Dark Side Collection by Just Play

Star Wars Doorables are cuter than cute even when it comes to villains. Discover Darth Vader, Emperor Palpatine, Count Dooku, and many more servants of the Sith in this blind-bag collection featuring eight exclusive figures.

Imperial Star Destroyer by the LEGO Group

Recreate an Imperial Star Destroyer, brick by terrifying brick! This awesome LEGO Star Wars 25th Anniversary set not only gives us an incredible rendition of the menacing ship, but it also presents a Cal Kestis minifigure so the Imperials have someone to attack.

Darth Maul Waffle Maker by Uncanny Brands

Apparently Siths have an affinity for fluffy waffles just like the rest of us. The double-sided waffle maker features Maul’s fearsome face…the image we all dream of seeing at the breakfast table!

Follow along for more Star Wars fun by checking our Star Wars Day tag page that features the latest news, reviews, merchandise and more. May the Force Be With You!