May the 4th is officially over but that hasn’t stopped the Dark Side from making its presence known across collectibles, toys and other fan favorite products. Today, Hasbro unveiled two new figures for Star Wars: The Black Series inspired by Jedi: Survivor and Return of the Jedi.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Ever since “May the 4th” took hold, some folks have been pushing to have “Revenge of the 6th” become an extended part of the Star Wars Day celebration; now whether or not we as fans fully embrace it, this year Hasbro is.

The toy maker has allowed the Dark Side to take over as they revealed two new collectible figure sets in their Black Series line: Star Wars Jedi: Survivor 3-Pack Emperor Palpatine & Throne



The Jedi: Survivor three pack is based on the sequel game to Jedi: Fallen Order and presents three of the deadly droids that cause plenty of trouble for protagonist Cal Kestis. These menacing figures are equipped with various weapons that are painful in practice, but awesome for display.

Hasbro then jumps back to the Original Trilogy with a spotlight on Emperor Palpatine and his sleek black throne from the final battle in Return of the Jedi. The figure is dressed in his hooded robe and even features alternate hands with Force lightning.

As always figures in the Black Series are 6-inch scale and feature premium deco along with multiple points of articulation for imaginative play or dynamic display.

Fans will find both Black Series Star Wars collectibles available for pre-order exclusively at Amazon

“In his fight to protect the galaxy, Cal Kestis must face a number of enemies – including reprogrammed MagnaGuards, advanced Super Battle Droids, and variant B1 Droids.”

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES STAR WARS JEDI: SURVIVOR 3-PACK

Includes 3 figures and 3 accessories including a spear with lightning FX for the MagnaGuard, blast FX for the Super Battle Droid, and an axe accessory for the Battle Droid.

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $69.99

Available now for pre-order exclusively at Amazon

“Emperor Palpatine manipulated the Galactic Republic’s political system until he was named Supreme Chancellor and eventually Emperor, ruling the galaxy through fear and tyranny.”

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES EMPEROR PALPATINE & THRONE

Includes figure and 5 accessories including his throne, two alternate portrait heads and a set of alternate hands

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $44.99

Available now for pre-order exclusively at Amazon

Follow along for more Star Wars fun by checking our Star Wars Day tag page that features the latest news, reviews, merchandise and more. May the Force Be With You!