Island Map, Entertainment, Merchandise and More Revealed for Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point

At a press conference this morning, Disney Cruise Line revealed some new details about their new private island destination, Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point – including merchandise, entertainment and even a first look at the map of the island.

Entertainment

Two entertainment offerings available to guests on the island were revealed today, along with concept art for each. They are the traditional Junkanoo Rush Out and the character-based Disney Fun in the Sun Beach Blast.

At the press event, we even got a sneak peak of the Junkanoo Rush Out.

We also got a bit of a Junkanoo celebration. pic.twitter.com/onUpBgOTrE — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) May 2, 2024

You can learn more about the new offerings in the video below:

Island Map

We also got a first look at the map for the island, giving us a good glimpse at how things will be laid out and what to expect. Upon disembarking their cruise ship, guests will be able to hop on board a tram that will take them to the other side of the island, where most of the activities will be located. Private cabanas will be located closer to the ship’s dock at Lookout Landing. Unlike Castaway Cay, the adult-only Serenity Bay will be located on the same beachfront as the regular family beach.

Merchandise

After getting our first glimpse at some merchandise for Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point back in March, we had the chance to take an up-close look at some additional items that will be available to guests this summer.

A variety of island-inspired character designs are available in the form of these colorful T-Shirts.

This art can also be found in a fun pin collection.

Of course, guests will also find exclusive mouse ears, a Loungefly backpack and a Spirit Jersey.

Mickey and Minnie’s new costumes will be available in a luggage-friendly size with these adorable new plush exclusive to Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point.

Acclaimed Bahamian fashion designer Theodore Elyett created a uniquely Bahamian clothing line, including this ear headband full of the bright colors, patterns and straw, often seen in local art. Theodore’s artist spotlight collection will include men’s and women’s apparel.

Specialty Beverages

Finally, we had the chance to be the first to try some of the specialty drinks available on the island, including this unique alcoholic concoction featuring Dole Whip.

For more on what tasty treats to expect on the island, check out the newly released Foodie Guide.

