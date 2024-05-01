Embark on an Adventure of Island Flavors with the Disney Lookout Cay Foodie Guide

We are just about a month away from the opening of Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point and the Disney Parks Blog has shared the latest Foodie Guide to get us ready for all the flavors of the new vibrant island destination.

Guests at Disney Lookout Cay will have the opportunity to dine at True-True BBQ and True-True Too BBQ, as well as Serenity Bay BBQ, which will serve adults exclusively.

Guests will find a wide variety of offerings, including Grilled BBQ Ribs, Island Spiced Rotisserie Chicken, freshly Grilled Cheeseburgers, a wide selection of sides and freshly prepared salads, and even some Bahamian inspired dishes.

Menus will include:

Bahamian Pigeon Peas & Rice with marinated chicken, oven-baked plantains, and fried okra

Grilled Cheeseburger on a brioche bun with shredded iceberg lettuce, red onion, tomatoes, and pickles with french fries with American coleslaw

Disney Lookout Cay Spiced Rotisserie Chicken marinated with Bay Leaves, onion, sweet pepper, lime, thyme, and goat pepper with grilled pineapple and black bean salad

Plant-based Island Curry with tofu, cilantro, and potatoes (Plant-based)

Bahamian-style Lime marinated grilled snapper with sautéed pickled vegetables yucca fries

Grilled BBQ Ribs with “smoky BBQ” sauce, grilled corn, and yucca fries

As for the drinks that will be available, guests will find variety of beverages at Mangroves and Go, Blue Hole Bar, Bow and Ribbon Bar, Watering Hole, Reef and Wreck Bar, and Sandsational Smoothies.

These locations will offer Bahamian-inspired drinks along with classic cocktails, beers, and non-alcoholic beverages.

Select options will even include locally sourced products for an authentic beverage experience.

The signature cocktail of the destination will be the Eleuthera Euphoria, made with rum, pineapple smoothie mix, and DOLE Whip.

Other offerings include:

Bahama Brew: Cold brew coffee blended with Hawaiian island syrup, cold brew, finished with a coconut flavored soft whip topping (Non-alcoholic beverage)

Butterfly Switcha: Specialty Mocktail made with lemonade, butterfly pea jasmine green tea, and a sprinkle of blue edible glitter (Non-alcoholic beverage)

Eleuthera Euphoria: Disney Lookout Cay Signature Cocktail made with premium aged rum, pineapple smoothie and DOLE Whip

Disney Lookout Cay Coffee Cup

Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point will open June 6.

