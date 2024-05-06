Every so often, we find the Avengers assembling at Disney Store on new Marvel items like Loungefly mini backpacks, hoodies, pins, shoes and other fun collectibles elements. This month key members of the team are making their presence known including Spider-Man, Iron Man, and Captain America.

Spider-Man is swinging in to save the day and add a powerful punch to your wardrobe! The human hero with arachnid abilities has taken some time to pose for a Marvel Collection at Disney Store and we couldn’t be happier with the results.

The signature item in this drop is a Loungefly mini backpack that features Spider-Man’s face amid spider icons, drawings of his masked eyes, and a couple of choice catchphrases.

Spider-Man Loungefly Mini Backpack

While all of the icons in the pattern are colorful the background is solid white, accented with black trim, straps, and handles with pops of red fitted among the zipper and bottom of the straps.

Captain America Eco-Drive Watch for Adults by Citizen – Blue

Of course he’s not the only one to bring power and energy to Disney Store. Captain America and Iron Man have also surfaced on new merch like T-shirts, Citizen Watches, and a “comic book” crossbody bag.

Fans will find new Marvel Essentials available now on Disney Store . Prices range from $19.99-$375.00

Avengers Fashion T-Shirt for Kids

Captain America and Iron Man T-Shirt for Kids

Marvel's Avengers Spirit Jersey for Kids

Captain America Spirit Jersey for Adults

Spider-Man Eco-Drive Watch for Adults by Citizen – Black

The Avengers Comic Book Loungefly Crossbody Bag

