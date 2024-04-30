4K Review: Marvel’s “Moon Knight” Comes to Physical Media with Confusing “Season 1” Branding

Marvel Studios’ sixth television series made for Disney+ comes to physical media with the second wave of Disney’s SteelBook releases. Marking the debut of Moon Knight in the MCU, this release seems to indicate that we will see the character again as it is branded as “Season 1″ instead of “The Complete Series” (In the previous wave, Loki was branded as a first season, while WandaVision made it clear that was a one-shot). But whether there is to be more Moon Knight or not, fans of the show can now add it to their Marvel collection.

Something strange is going on with Steven Grant, a museum gift shop employee who is obsessed with Egyptian history. After a series of blackouts, Steven learns that he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with Marc Spector, an avatar of the moon god Khonshu who does his bidding as Moon Knight. Steven and Marc must work together to stop Khonshu’s former avatar, Arthur Harrow, from resurrecting Ammit, the goddess of the dead.

All six episodes are joined on 4K Ultra-HD and Blu-Ray by the hour-long behind-the-scenes documentary Assembled: The Making of Moon Knight. The release also includes some exclusive bonus features you won’t find anywhere else, including deleted scenes. But most importantly, you’ll always have access to Moon Knight, regardless of its availability on a streaming platform.

Bonus Features

Disc 1

Assembled: The Making of Moon Knight (1:04:53) – Pull back the curtain with Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke, and the rest of the cast and crew in ASSEMBLED as they reveal how MOON KNIGHT was brought to life.

Disc 2

Egyptology (6:09) – Join Egyptologist Ramy Romany, Oscar Isaac and more, as they further explore the ancient Egyptian mythology that helped inspire the Moon Knight series.

Gag Reel (2:11) – Watch some hilarious outtakes on set with the cast and crew.

Deleted Scenes (3:48) Don’t Go There (2:02) – While walking in the streets of Egypt, Layla questions Marc's state of mind and motivations. Breaking the Cycle (1:35) – Arthur delivers a prompting speech to his crew, urging them to take action alongside him.



Video

With a vast majority of scenes set at night or in dark places, Moon Knight really shines in 4K thanks to the format’s expert handling of color contrast. Being a Marvel series, there are also many colorful moments, particularly set within those dark spaces, that make this one of the best looking shows to be released on the format. Marvel at all of the fine details and clarity gained in this transfer, pun intended.

Audio

Dolby Atmos allows the 4K disc to make the most of your home theater’s set up, immersing you in the story. Sound effects, in particular, feel like they bounce around the room through the rear channels. Additional audio options are a stereo descriptive audio mix, and plush French and Spanish 5.1.

Packaging & Design

Attila Szarka’s artwork gives uniformity to the SteelBook packaging with all of the other Marvel Disney+ releases. While the “1″ on the spine (indicating it’s the first of several seasons) may be void, it’s still a handsome release. The discs are a mustard-yellow color with missing ink showcasing images of Moon Knight’s truncheons and Khonshu’s Scythe. Both discs have the same menu, which animates the series’ key art set to score.

Final Thoughts

Moon Knight is one of my favorite Marvel series’ to date and the ability to own it forever was a chance I didn’t want to miss. The show looks stunning on 4K Ultra-HD, and the inclusion of the Disney+ making-of documentary alongside new bonus features makes this release feel definitive.

Purchase Options

