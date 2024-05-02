Whether she’s welcoming another little one to the brood or becoming a first time mother, Disney Moms can always benefit from some magical gifts. Mother’s Day is fast approaching and there’s still time to get her some thoughtful Disney-themed items that will compliment the demands of parenthood while also creating that perfect touch of Disney charm.

Are you searching for a last-minute Mother’s Day gift for the Disney fan in your life? There’s still plenty of time to spoil new moms-to-be with delightful gifts by Disney Baby!

From breakfast to bedtime, you can bring the joy and magic of Disney storytelling home with an expansive selection of products from brands like Milksnob, Melissa & Doug, Aden + Anais, Lovepop, and more.

Disney’s comprehensive list features newborn items including bottles and swaddles or fashionable apparel with beautiful layette sets.

New moms can travel in style with a 5-in-1 breathable multifunctional cover that can be used for car seats, nursing, shopping carts, highchairs, infant swings, and more; while at home, babies can play alongside their favorite Disney characters with fun foam mats and outdoor swings or be read a beautiful bedtime story.

Mother’s Day Gifts for Travel and Fashion-forward Parents To Be

Mother’s Day Gifts for Newborns

Mother’s Day Gifts for Fun at Home

Mother’s Day Nesting Gifts

