Put your best foot forward as you step into the shoes of Mickey Mouse! Ok, they’re not actually Mickey Mouse’s shoes, but they are Crocs inspired by Mickey and they just arrived on Disney Store.

What’s Happening:

Crocs and Disney have teamed up to present another fun Mickey Mouse design and this time they are sticking with his classic color scheme.

Just like the black shoes worn by the big cheese, these comfy Crocs are solid black on the exterior while the sole is red (like Mickey’s pants). A bit of yellow (Mickey’s bowtie) is featured on the inside of the flippable band that can rest on top of the foot or flip back to add extra support around the heel.

Attached to the band are two rivet buttons to secure it in place. These are decorated with large 3D Mickey Mouse gloves, one with its fingers extended and the other giving a thumbs up!

Mickey Mouse Clogs for Adults by Crocs

The front of each Croc is decorated with a large, fuzzy, Mickey head atop the foot, and while no other decorations are included few holes remain open so fans can accessorize with their favorite Jibbitz

Guests will find the Mickey Mouse Crocs available now at Disney Store selling for $69.99. They are available in adult sizes M4/W6-M9/W11.

Free Shipping on Disney Store:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

If you're looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!