Photos: Disneyland Resort Celebrates May the 4th 2024 with Star Wars Day Merchandise, Galaxy’s Edge Goodies

This past Saturday evening in celebration of May the 4th (Be With You), I headed down to Disneyland Resort to check out the Southern California destination’s Star Wars Day festivities.

My first stop was the Star Wars Trading Post at Downtown Disney District, where I found a number of May the 4th Be With You-themed Star Wars Day merchandise items, including apparel and tumblers featuring designs inspired by the 1980s Star Wars Droids cartoon series.

This year’s pins had similar theming, though there were also a couple sporting Mon Calamari aliens and the 25th anniversary of Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace.

Speaking of The Phantom Menace, there’s a lot of new merchandise honoring that movie, including a Darth Maul bust and even a Jar Jar Binks hat!

Other new items I spotted in the Trading Post included an electronic Dejarik board, TC-14 droid action figure, and more Star Wars toys.

The new Starbucks Discovery Series Hoth mug and tumbler were also available.

Here are some new helmets and toys depicting Captain Rex, a 187th Legion clone trooper, and Jedi Master Mace Windu.

Over at Downtown Disney’s LEGO Store, the popular toy outlet was celebrating May the 4th with exclusive deals and an outdoor kiosk displaying exciting new Star Wars LEGO sets.

Inside the LEGO Store I was able to browse those new sets up close.

And on the other side of the store, LEGO was hosting a “May the 4th Be With You” building event, wherein guests were invited to contribute to a brick-built LEGO Star Wars mural. I checked back in later in the day to see how the progress was coming along.

Star Wars fans could also spot brick-built versions of BB-8, Finn, and Captain Phasma around the LEGO Store area of Downtown Disney.

I also swung by the Lovepop shop in Downtown Disney to see their Star Wars pop-up greeting card offerings.

Next it was time to travel to the planet Batuu of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge fame, and there I found new items in the Toydarian Toymaker and Creature Stall shops: namely Cad Bane, Krrsantan, a T-16 Skyhopper model, and a Nexu.

I was quite disappointed to discover that the “Black Spire Day” concept of years past had been abandoned in favor of simply selling the regular May the 4th merchandise in the Batuu Marketplace.

But one fun and very welcome addition to the Marketplace was the “Salvaged Stormtrooper Helmet” popcorn bucket, available at Kat Saka’s Kettle.

And at Ronto Roasters, guests could pick up the new Sap Tap Cup with crazy straw, inspired by the Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures animated series on Disney+.

In Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities, there are new, differently colored versions of the Jedi and Sith holocrons available, plus new packaging for the Kyber crystals and even a third edition (with a slightly different bronze color) of the in-universe Batuuan Spira gift card. (The Aurebesh text on the “wallet” reads “May you have the better hand.”)

Droid Depot was selling a few new items and accessories as well, like the remote-controlled BD-1 unit.

And I couldn’t leave Black Spire Outpost without stopping by Oga’s Cantina to grab the new Grinning Lothcat collectible mug.

Overall it was a really fun evening celebrating this year’s Star Wars Day at Disneyland Resort!