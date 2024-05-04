“Star Wars” Inspired Content Coming to Popular Game “Fall Guys”

The Beans of Fall Guys are celebrating May the 4th this year with new Star Wars in-game content beginning next week.

What’s Happening:

Four new costumes and other fun themed to Return of the Jedi are set to take over the popular game Fall Guys beginning on Tuesday, May 7th.

are set to take over the popular game Fall Guys beginning on Tuesday, May 7th. Dress your Beans as Han Solo joy-riding on the top of a Millennium Falcon and his faithful co-pilot Chewbacca, heroes of the Rebel Alliance. Or join the Empire with costumes modeled after Boba Fett’s Mandalorian armor and classic stormtrooper gear.

The collaboration also includes some in-game cosmetics, like a Sarlacc Pit escape sequence perfect for devouring your enemies and a Carbon Freezing Chamber element, inspired by The Empire Strikes Back, that can trap your Beans in Carbonite.

Watch the trailer below for the new Fall Guys campaign, which will be live May 7th through May 20th. May the Beans be with you!

More Star Wars News:

