Final Trailer for “The Acolyte” Arrives in Celebration of Star Wars Day

With one month to go until its debut, and in celebration of May the 4th, Disney+ has shared the final trailer and key art for their new Star Wars series, The Acolyte.

What’s Happening:

The mystery of The Acolyte deepens with the release of the final trailer for the series, in celebration of Star Wars Day.

In addition to the final trailer, new key art for the series has also arrived, featuring an array of characters we’ll meet – including the assassin Mae, Master Sol, Master Indara and her Padawan Torbin, the Wookiee Master Kelnacca, Master Vernestra Rwoh, and the rest of the Jedi Order in its prime.

More on The Acolyte:

The Acolyte is set during the High Republic era and the prime of the Jedi Order. An investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems.

The Acolyte comes from creator and showrunner Leslye Headland (Russian Doll), who also serves as executive producer alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King, and Jason Micallef.

