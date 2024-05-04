Celebrate Star Wars Day with May the 4th and “The Phantom Menace” 25th Anniversary Collections Now Available at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Disney’s Hollywood Studios is celebrating Star Wars Day, otherwise known as May the 4th, with the release of a number of new merchandise collections – including this year’s May the 4th line and a collection celebrating the 25th anniversary of The Phantom Menace.

May the 4th Be With You 2024 Collection

This year’s May the 4th Be With You Collection features these delightful retro animated designs of C-3PO and R2-D2. Guests looking to purchase from this line today were directed to use a virtual queue for the Stage 1 Company Store near Muppet*Vision 3D.

The May the 4th Be With You 2024 Collection includes:

T-shirt

Pullover sweatshirt

Baseball cap

Stainless steel water bottle

A limited release and limited edition pin

Those who can’t make it out to Walt Disney World or Disneyland to purchase this collection can find it online now at Disney Store.

Rise of the Resistance Wishables

The now infrequent Disney Parks Whishables have returned for Star Wars Day with this series themed to the Rise of the Resistance that features Rey, BB-8, and Kylo Ren and others.

There’s also a standalone pal available separately. This time it’s BB-8 in all his round white and orange glory!

The Star Wars Disney Parks Wishables are available now at Disney Store and sell for $14.99 each.

Starbucks Discovery Series: Hoth

The latest planet from the Star Wars galaxy to be featured in designs in the Starbucks Discovery Series is the icy planet of Hoth. Guests can pick up two different tumblers and a mug featuring iconic designs from the world of Hoth, originally featured in The Empire Strikes Back.

The Phantom Menace 25th Anniversary Collection

In celebration of the fan-created holiday of May the 4th, Disney and Lucasfilm are shining a spotlight on the prequel trilogy with the new Phantom Menace 25th Anniversary Collection that’s making its presence known at Disney Store and Disney Parks.

Darth Maul is a major feature of the apparel series with his face popping up on hoodies, T-shirts and more that fans will proudly wear every time they’re in a Star Wars mood.

Other items in this series include

Collectibles

Accessories

Apparel

Pins

Home décor

Star Wars fans on the light side can instead pick up this new pair of Minnie ears inspired by Queen Amidala’s appearance in the film.

The Star Wars: The Phantom Menace 25th Anniversary Collection is available now at Disney Store, Walt Disney World, and the Disneyland Resort.

The Sith Apprentice: Darth Maul Legacy Lightsaber Hilt and Collector’s Box Set

Perhaps the hottest ticket of the day was the new legacy lightsaber hilt celebrating the iconic horned Sith Lord, Darth Maul.

The Darth Maul saber hilt is amazing but it’s all about the box! #MayThe4th pic.twitter.com/16EX2rq4cs — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) May 4, 2024

Fans lined up all throughout Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge to pick up their own lightsaber from Dok-Ondar's Den of Antiquities.

Guests who can’t make it to Walt Disney World or Disneyland currently have the opportunity to purchase The Sith Apprentice: Darth Maul Legacy Lightsaber Hilt and Collector’s Box Set online at Disney Store.

The Saga Continues…

Finally, guests can also find a new collectible droid that appears quite similar to C-3PO – TC-14 – as well as a 187th Legion Clone Trooper Helmet.

Follow along for more Star Wars fun by checking our Star Wars Day tag page that features the latest news, reviews, merchandise and more. May the Force Be With You!