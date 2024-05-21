“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for May 21st

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

Barely Necessities Episode 172 – May 21, 2024

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

Donald Duck 90th Anniversary Collection at Disney Store

A few years ago, Disney went all out to commemorate the 90th birthdays of Mickey and Minnie Mouse. Now their pal Donald Duck has reached the same milestone and Disney Store is celebrating with an outpouring of love…and merchandise! Whether you like him happy, mad, flustered, or indifferent you’re sure to appreciate everything in the Donald Duck 90th Anniversary Collection.

"The Owl House" at Hot Topic – Apparel Featuring Luz, Eda, and More

I’ve been into Hot Topic stores many times, and have seen some fun Disney items, but I didn’t realize there was so much more online! Today we’re taking a look at The Owl House offerings whether new, exclusive, clearance or just on sale, and there’s some fun apparel to check out!

Disney Father's Day Gifts from BoxLunch

We’re a few weeks out from Father’s Day (June 16) so now is a great time to start shopping for the perfect gift for Dad! BoxLunch has a range of apparel and accessories inspired by franchises like Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars that speak to Dad’s personal fandoms while reminding him that his family does know what he loves!

Photos: Europe-Specific Merchandise Available On The Disney Dream

The beautiful Disney Dream has returned to the Mediterranean Sea once again for cruises aboard Disney Cruise Line throughout Europe this Summer. And with that, comes a lot of specific merchandise only available on those cruises. Take a look!

Disney Store Early Release "Disney Lorcana: Ursula's Return"

Are you ready Illumineers? A new chapter in Disney Lorcana is about to be told as the fourth expansion—Ursula’s Return—makes its debut. Typically, Disney Store gets the game when mass retailers do, but this time, they’re included with the initial wave of sellers. Select products will be available during this special early limited release.

"X-Men '97" Merchandise Comes to Disney+ Early Access

X-Men ’97 has wrapped up its first season on Disney+ and fans have been enjoying the return to classic animation and the 90s era version of Marvel’s mutants. Disney Store is celebrating the finale with an assortment of X-Men and X-Men ‘97 items available exclusively to Disney+ subscribers as part of Disney+ Early Access.

We Are Groot Funko Pop! and Plush at Entertainment Earth

It was a mega Pop! drop at Entertainment Earth today with Marvel among the represented franchises and more specifically Baby Groot! The Guardians of the Galaxy’s own tree-like hero is now on the scene by himself, but he’s paying homage to other Marvel characters in the We are Groot wave of Funko Pop! and Plush collectibles.

Pre-Order Star Wars Imperial Commando Figures from Hot Toys

Star Wars has been having a really big year and it seems the excitement is on track to continue as new shows, series, and merchandise are headed fans’ way. Hot Toys is introducing an array of 1/6 scale collectibles that will look awesome on display shelves as they replicate the likes of Stromtroopers, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and the Imperial Commando for The Bad Batch.

Add to Your Shopping List

Pin-Tastic Tuesday

Product Review: RSVLTS Celebrates Donald Duck's 90th Birthday with "Birds of a Feather" Button-Down and Golf Hat

Last month, the popular apparel company RSVLTS announced its new Donald Duck collection in celebration of the beloved character’s upcoming 90th birthday. I was sent two items by request from that collection, and below are my thoughts on these eye-catching Donald Duck wearables.

Disney Parks to Celebrate Donald Duck's 90th Anniversary With Munchlings-Inspired Items

Munchlings, a line of merchandise that showcases Disney characters as some of your favorite snacks, is celebrating Donald Duck’s 90th Anniversary. In turn, Disney Parks are getting into the fun with their own cute offerings.

"Jungle Book" Funko Pop! Figures Entertainment Earth

Here at Laughing Place, we’re always looking for “the bare necessities” and trying hard to forget about our worries and strife. Sometimes the best way to achieve that is to go shopping! Luckily a new wave of Pop! figures have landed at Entertainment Earth that are inspired by The Jungle Book.

Daredevil 60th Anniversary Pop! Available for Pre-Order

A few weeks ago Funko previewed some of their upcoming Pop! collections during the C2E2 convention in Chicago. Among the reveals were items commemorating the 60th anniversary of Marvel’s Daredevil and now, two of those Pop! collectibles have opened for pre-order at Entertainment Earth.

New and Favorite Disney Funko

For more than two decades, Funko has been reimagining your favorite characters and celebrities as 4-inch tall vinyl figures. Fans cannot get enough of the cute collectibles and with frequent Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars releases, there’s no shortage of fun options to bring home.

"Deadpool & Wolverine" Collector's Glass Revealed by Alamo Drafthouse Cinema with Advance Ticket Orders

We’re still a couple months away from the big team-up (or is it showdown?) between the “Merc with a Mouth” and Logan in Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, but with advance tickets having gone on sale for the movie this morning, Alamo Drafthouse Cinema has revealed a pretty sweet new Collector’s Glass themed to the highly anticipated new film.

Regal Robot Jar Jar Binks Concept Maquettes – May 21st

There’s been a lot of hype surrounding the 25th anniversary of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace and most of the attention has gone to Sith apprentice Darth Maul. But that’s about to change as Regal Robot shines the spotlight on the klutzy, loveable, Gungan Jar Jar Binks with special edition concept maquettes every fan will want in their collection.

Countdown to Halloween Horror Nights with New Goth Punk T-Shirt Now Available

Horror fans can prepare themselves for the spooky season with this new Halloween Horror Nights tee from Universal Orlando, available online and at the Five & Dime store inside Universal Studios Florida.

