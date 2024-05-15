A few weeks ago Funko previewed some of their upcoming Pop! collections during the C2E2 convention in Chicago. Among the reveals were items commemorating the 60th anniversary of Marvel’s Daredevil and now, two of those Pop! collectibles have opened for pre-order at Entertainment Earth.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

The “Man Without Fear” is here! 2024 marks the 60th anniversary of masked vigilante and hero Matt Murdock, better known as Daredevil!

Daredevil burst onto the scene in April of 1964 and has since gone through several artistic iterations, but the core of the character remains the same. Funko is paying homage to Mr. Murdock with standalone Facet Pop! and a Comic Covers cased Pop! inspired by the comic reboot in 1998 .

The Facet Pop! showcases Daredevil in his full body red suit and mask that only reveals the smallest portion of his nose and jaw. As with the other Facet figures, the Pop! features angled “cuts” and an iridescent finish to mimic a sparkly gem.

Daredevil 60th Anniversary Facet Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1386

Another Pop! offering is the Deluxe version of Matt dressed in a business suit with his radar senses activated! The figure is attached to a base with the city (and some residents) behind him covered in red glow.

Daredevil 60th Anniversary Matt Murdock with Radar Deluxe Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1385

The Pop! Comic Covers edition includes a suspended Daredevil Pop! in front for a full size comics book cover image and the entire ensemble is enclosed in a transparent hard shell case. The Pop! figure replicates the cover image— Daredevil #1 (1998) —with Matt flipping upside down, batons in hand. Comic Covers and figures are secured in the case and cannot be removed.

Daredevil #1 60th Anniversary Funko Pop! Comic Cover Figure #56 with Case

Daredevil 60th Anniversary Funko Pop! figures are available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth and prices range from $11.99-$24.99. Items are expected to ship to fans in July 2024.

