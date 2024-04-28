C2E2 2024: Funko Panel Features Announcements, Prizes, and Tons of Excitement from Funko, Loungefly, and Mondo

One of the big stories heading into C2E2 2024 was that, for the first time, the Funko family of brands would have a presence at the show. This not only included a massive (and massively popular) booth on the show floor but also a panel where the Funko, Loungefly, and Mondo announcements would be made. Titled “Future Flight of Fun,” this proved to be a raucous panel packed with excited Funko fanatics.

To kick things off, Funko founder Mike Becker gave a brief look at what the company’s San Diego Comic-Con booth would look like. Continuing the Funko Airways theme, post C2E2, the company will be visiting other airports (AKA conventions), including the iconic SDCC.

But, before long, it was time for the first of many visits from the Prize Patrol. Accompanied by a customized rendition of Daft Punk’s “One More Time,” the Prize Patrol tossed a bevy of Funko, Loungefly, and Mondo items to panel attendees. Each time, the room filled with cheers so loud that I can only imagine what panels in adjacent rooms must have thought.

The first Disney-related reveal came in the form of an upcoming Bitty POP! depicting Han Solo and the Millennium Falcon. This was accompanied by a look at a Bitty POP! Rides figure featuring Harry Potter and the Hogwart’s Express. So, if you’re keeping track, that’s technically two theme park attractions that will get Bitty POP! treatment.

Previously, Becker had teased a big announcement for the panel. He even went as far to say that this project was one of his all time favorites. So what was it? The reveal of a Freddy Jumbo Chan. This 14″ figure takes inspiration from retro Japanese toys (hence all of the hiragana and katana on the box), with Freddy assuming the role of an Astro Boy-esque figure. What’s more, Becker promised that a Franny Jumbo Chan would follow.

Next up was Loungefly. To kick off this section, the brand highlighted the relatively recent launch of its Collectiv initiative and announced two new bags featuring Jujutsu Kaisen. As for the more “classic” Loungefly collections, a Minions line was previewed. This yellow-heavy collection will arrive in time for the release of Despicable Me 4 this summer.

Going back to Funko, we got an update on the popular POP! Yourself program. It was during this segment that we learned that Father’s Day-specific customizations would roll out starting next week, joining the existing Mother’s Day options. As Dave Bere (whom you can read our interview with) noted, these POP! Yourself figures make for great and original gifts.

Lastly, it was Mondo’s and Peter Santa Maria’s turn to take the podium. When we chatted with Santa Maria earlier in the weekend, he teased an all new property that would get the Mondo treatment. Well, it would seem that the IP in question is none other than Thundercats. In addition to this announcement, we got a quick peek at a 1/6th Lion-O figure. A Thundercats inspired poster will also be part of the release.

Closing things out, we also got a brief glimpse of some Marvel items from each of the three brands. Funko and Loungefly showed items celebrating the 60th anniversary of Daredevil while Mondo showed an upcoming Cyclops figure.

And that was it! But, lest anyone miss out of the numerous Prize Patrol drops, attendees were each given a Freddy Jumbo Chan poster as well as a three-pin set.

With that, while this was Funko’s first time at C2E2, hopefully it will be far from the last!