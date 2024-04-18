Woo hoo! It’s almost time for the Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo or C2E2 and this year, for the first time ever, Funko will be landing on the show floor with their Funko Airlines booth. Of course fans will also be treated to new merchandise and exclusives making their debut at the event. Whether attending C2E2 or staying home, fans of Disney, The Simpsons, and Marvel can secure fun styles to celebrate their love of all things Disney.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

We are so excited for C2E2 2024 especially because this is the first time that Funko will have a booth at the convention and they’ll be joined by their sibling brands Loungefly and Mondo.

This year’s immersive booth is themed to air travel as Funko Airlines “Where Fun Takes Flight”

As the event approaches, Funko has revealed new exclusive merchandise that will debut at C2E2 and also online so guests at home can shop their favorite styles.

Select C2E2 exclusives will be available on Funko.com at 6 AM PT on Friday, April 26th, 2024. All items will have the shared stickers. There will not be a lottery to purchase event exclusives on Funko.com. There will be a waiting room on our sites to serve customers on a first come, first served basis.

Beyond checking out new merchandise at C2E2, fans can attend the multi-brand panel on Saturday in room #S404 at 1:45–2:45.

Disney

Funko Soda Jiminy Cricket

Where to Shop: BoxLunch

Funko Pop! Toy Story Woody and Buzz 2-pack

Where to Shop: GameStop

Marvel

Funko Pop! Marvel’s Iron Man

Where to Shop: Funko

The Simpsons

Funko Pop! The Simpsons Poochie

Where to Shop: Funko

Funko Airways Flight Crew

Funko Pop! Pilot Freddy

Where to Shop: Funko

Funko Pop! First Officer Proto

Where to Shop: Funko

Funko Pop! Flight Attendant Franny

Where to Shop: Funko

Good to Know:

Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo (C2E2) is being held at McCormick Place from April 26–28, 2024.

Guests can check out the experience for themselves and Funko Airways located at: Booth #100

Funko Airlines is accessible to all guests with official C2E2 badges, HOWEVER, guests wishing to shop the Funko and Mondo booths will need to make a reservation .

booths will . No reservation required to visit the Loungefly booth.

In addition to the C2E2, select Funko exclusives will be launching online on Friday, April 26 at 6am PT through Funko and fan channels.

through Funko and fan channels. Please note: Visiting the booths does not guarantee any specific item(s) at the Funko, Loungefly, or Mondo booths.

Items may sell out by the time guests reach the front of the line.

