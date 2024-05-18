Photos: Europe-Specific Merchandise Available On The Disney Dream

The beautiful Disney Dream has returned to the Mediterranean Sea once again for cruises aboard Disney Cruise Line throughout Europe this Summer. And with that, comes a lot of specific merchandise only available on those cruises. Take a look!

From prehistoric ruins to grand palaces, a wealth of UNESCO World Heritage Sites are waiting to be explored as the Disney Dream visits ports of call in some of Europe’s most exciting and celebrated cities. Sail north for the best of the British Isles and the phenomenal fjords of Scandinavia, or head south for spectacular, sun-splashed excursions to Spain, Italy and the French Riviera, all aboard the Disney Dream!

Disney Cruise Line’s Disney Dream has the perfect recipe for a dream-y family vacation, with immersive spaces perfectly designed for families, kids and adults. From Broadway-style shows to themed dining and fun-filled itineraries, families are met with Disney magic every step of the way and left with memories that last a lifetime.

On the Disney Dream, guests embark on a splashtacular adventure aboard the AquaDuck, a 765-foot long water coaster that suspends riders high above the sea; get lost in a magical tale of love during an exclusive live performance of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast”; rediscover beloved stories, songs and characters during other Broadway-style stage spectaculars; and enjoy much-needed “me time” at dedicated kids’ clubs and adult escapes.

In the Summer of 2025, the Disney Fantasy will spend its first summer season in Europe in summer 2025, visiting incredible European destinations from Northern Europe to the Mediterranean from May to late July. Five– to 12-night sailings from Barcelona, Spain and Civitavecchia (Rome), Italy will call on picturesque ports of call throughout the Mediterranean, while one special 12-night sailing to the Greek Isles will feature three stops in Greece, two in Italy and the season’s only stop in Valetta, Malta.

From late July to September, the Disney Fantasy will sail from Southampton, United Kingdom to numerous destinations including Spain, Norway and British Isles.

For more information about Disney Cruise Line and to book travel aboard any of their ships, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel, who can assist with all your Disney Travel needs.