We all know Hot Topic has a very specific look and feel, but along with some of their edgier products are plenty of awesome Disney items too. In fact their website is so full of Disney goodies that we’re breaking things down a bit into some of our favorite characters and shows. Today, we’re looking at apparel inspired by The Owl House.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

I’ve been into Hot Topic stores many times, and have seen some fun Disney items, but I didn’t realize there was so much more online! Today we’re taking a look at The Owl House offerings whether new, exclusive, clearance or just on sale, and there’s some fun apparel to check out!

Sure The Owl House has ended, but you can still rep the show and your favorite characters on a daily basis with stylish selections from Hot Topic. There’s nothing more classic than a top with a show's logo; this simple black and gold hoodie covers all the bases. Then for all you weirdos out there Luz, Eda, King and Hooty pause for a moment to pose on the mineral wash hoodie.

If tank tops are more your speed, you’ll love these styles featuring King! One shows the loveable Titan wearing a Burger Queen hat with the text “Kind of Demons.” He also lends his image another shirt celebrating his “Victory” over a small purple creature.

Yes, there’s a crop top in the mix too! Embrace your life as a Hexside student with this Coven Celestial tee that features Luz and her pals surrounded by spell-like symbols.

Need an extra soft shirt for your wardrobe? Rock one of these tops! “Beach Peach” King is in his element at the shore where he’s lounging on a beach towel. Note the palm trees in the background! King sticks out his tongue and declares that he’s “Not Your Cutie Pie” while standing in front of big green flames.

Wrapping things up are a few more T-shirt designs we love starting with a wanted poster for Eda the “Owl Lady” offering a $1 trillion reward! A tie-dye top features Luz and Amity dancing together at the Enchanted Grom; Hooty fills up a tee with his entire owlish face; and Hexside School is featured with their logo of a spell book, cauldron and flame that’s pure magic!

