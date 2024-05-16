We’re a few weeks out from Father’s Day (June 16) so now is a great time to start shopping for the perfect gift for Dad! BoxLunch has a range of apparel and accessories inspired by franchises like Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars that speak to Dad’s personal fandoms while reminding him that his family does know what he loves!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

The month of June is sneaking up on us and with it comes graduation, summer vacation and Father’s Day! BoxLunch has a fun assortment of gifts for Dad that highlight some of his nerdier qualities like obsessing over all things Disney! Of course if he’s really into Marvel or Star Wars, those franchises are featured too and celebrate heroes, villains and both sides of the Force so Dad can feel fully represented in his fandoms.

For the Star Wars Dads out there, BoxLunch provides exclusives and popular items that bring the galaxy far, far away a bit closer to home. Speaking of home, Dad can enjoy nods to Star Wars in the kitchen with the Death Star waffle maker or in the office/man cave with lightsaber and X-Wing fighter lamps to put on a desk or end table. Then when he’s ready to head out for some fun, he’ll look especially cool in a “Skywalker Podracing” Polo commemorating the Prequel Trilogy.

Jumping over to Marvel takes us right to the jaws of Venom! The powerful symbiote and Spider-Man villain is presented in a magazine cover mockup on a BoxLunch exclusive Tank Top! Keeping with the Spider-Man theme, Dad will love the Spider-Man Hanging Desk Lamp for his home office, and Corkcicle Travel Mug for when he’s sipping his favorite heroic brew. If he’d rather rep the Avengers and more specifically Iron Man, the Striped Baseball Jersey is a great option.

Finally for the Disney Dad, The Lion King, Cars and Goofy will certainly make his day! BoxLunch is honoring 30 years of The Lion King with a Denim Bomber Jacket that features Simba, Pumbaa, and Timon. If he needs something suited for his active lifestyle, you can’t go wrong with the Hakuna Matata Soccer Jersey. Sticking with the jersey theme, we have a Radiator Springs Basketball tank numbered “95″ for Lightning McQueen that also has a Piston Cup logo. Finally, help Dad relax with his favorite cold one poured into a Can-shaped Goofy Cup that reads “Best Dad Ever.”

Bonus! Does Dad love the adventurous lifestyle of Indiana Jones? Is Raiders of the Lost Ark his favorite movie? Diamond Select Toys’ Golden Idol Coin Bank serves as a fun place to stash his loose change while commemorating such an iconic film.

About BoxLunch

BoxLunch is a specialty retailer offering a curated collection of licensed pop culture merchandise. With every $10 spent across the retailers’ themed product collections, BoxLunch will provide a meal to a person in need through its philanthropic partnerships.

