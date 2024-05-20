“Deadpool & Wolverine” Collector’s Glass Revealed by Alamo Drafthouse Cinema with Advance Ticket Orders

We’re still a couple months away from the big team-up (or is it showdown?) between the “Merc with a Mouth” and Logan in Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, but with advance tickets having gone on sale for the movie this morning, Alamo Drafthouse Cinema has revealed a pretty sweet new Collector’s Glass themed to the highly anticipated new film.

What’s happening:

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema has revealed a new Limited Edition Deadpool & Wolverine Collector’s Glass to go along with the release of the new movie from Marvel Studios, advance tickets for which went on sale today.

Collector’s Glass to go along with the release of the new movie from Marvel Studios, advance tickets for which went on sale today. Deadpool fans can pre-order the glass along with their tickets via the official Alamo Drafthouse website

This will be the third film in the live-action Deadpool series starring Ryan Reynolds, though it will be the first released under the Walt Disney Company, which acquired the movie rights to the character when it bought the holdings of 21st Century Fox in 2019.

What they’re saying:

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema: “We broke through exactly four walls to pull an exclusive keepsake out of the MCU – our limited-edition DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Collector’s Glass, available for purchase with your advance ticket order. It features stunning custom art by our very own Chris Bilheimer of the two BFFFs (Best F’n Frenemies Forever). These are only available as a ticket add-on while supplies last, so preorder yours before the TVA snips them out of the timeline forever.”

"It can't be understated how monumental DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE is to the series – mutants are finally in the MCU! Aside from the multiverse-shattering implications of that, DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE is just a straight up blast. Ryan Reynolds still embodies the character perfectly, firing off snappy, 4th wall-breaking lines with the same passion he had in the riotous 2016 original. But it's not just Deadpool's name in the title, and Hugh Jackman is as awesome as ever as Wolverine. Their dynamic here is as entertaining as the two solo Deadpool films promised."

Deadpool & Wolverine claws into theaters on Friday, July 26th. Be sure to visit the official Alamo Drafthouse website for additional information and to purchase advance tickets.