“Deadpool & Wolverine” Tickets Now Available Through Fandango, Exclusive Interview with Cast and Director Shared

The wait is over! Starting today, tickets are now available on Fandango for the summer’s biggest superhero event, Deadpool & Wolverine, premiering in theaters on Friday, July 26th.

What’s Happening:

To celebrate the glorious return of the beloved superheroes, Fandango is launching an exciting package to take everyone’s moviegoing experience to the next level called “ Deadpool’s Premium Package 2 Tickets to see Deadpool & Wolverine in any format (the first time Fandango is including tickets as part of a package) Official Best Friends Necklaces An entry into a sweepstakes for a chance to win a trip to the premiere (for packages purchased by June 30th) Custom Deadpool & Wolverine Fandango digital poster (delivered in June) Bonus Fandango FanRewards Points 15% off the Deadpool & Wolverine Vinyl Soundtrack

Fandango also has a special treat in store for fans with an exclusive Big Ticket Interview with Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and director Shawn Levy!

The stars break down some fun details, such as: Hugh discussing what brought him back to Wolverine and what it was like being back on set in costume alongside Ryan Ryan talking about whether it was difficult to convince Disney to go for the R-rating Shawn describing the cinematic inspirations behind this “road trip” movie Ryan reacting to whether Taylor Swift might make a cameo in the movie Hugh dishing on what fans can expect to see – stating that “they will not be disappointed”

