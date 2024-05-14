Fill Your Day With Joy With A New Lunchbox And Thermos When Seeing “Inside Out 2” At Alamo Drafthouse

Those excited for Pixar’s Inside Out 2 can add a little joy to their tickets at at Alamo Drafthouse with a limited-edition lunchbox and thermos!

What’s Happening:

Feeling some ennui lately? No need to be embarrassed, it happens to the best of us. The good news is that Alamo Drafthouse has an easy solution – to just add a limited-edition Inside Out 2 Lunchbox & Thermos to your advance ticket order.

Lunchbox & Thermos to your advance ticket order. Once received, you can be filled with Joy thanks to the custom art designed by Alamo Drafthouse’s own Chris Bilheimer.

To get your hands on the lunchbox and thermos, follow the steps provided by Alamo Drafthouse: Add a lunchbox to your online ticket order for Inside Out 2 Stop by the box office before your showtime Show your confirmation email to the concierge Alamo Drafthouse will print your movie ticket and give you your lunchbox.

This offer is available while supplies last, with a limit of one per cart. Pre-order is available at participating locations only, and the lunchbox purchase is void if ticket is refunded. Lunchbox must be picked up within 30 days of showtime or lunchbox is forfeited.

From the emotionally intelligent minds at Pixar Animation Studios comes a look inside one of the most chaotic, unpredictable places imaginable – the teenage mind. After reconciling their differences in the original Inside Out, Joy (Amy Pohler), Sadness (Phyllis Smith), and the rest of the emotions have brought harmony to Riley’s mind, until the instant Riley turned 13. Now the newly minted teenager will have to contend with a whole new emotional spectrum as Anxiety (Maya Hawke), Envy (Ayo Edebiri), Embarrassment (Paul Walter Hauser), and Ennui (Adèle Exarchopoulos) take control.

