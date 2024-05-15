It was a mega Pop! drop at Entertainment Earth today with Marvel among the represented franchises and more specifically Baby Groot! The Guardians of the Galaxy’s own tree-like hero is now on the scene by himself, but he’s paying homage to other Marvel characters in the We are Groot wave of Funko Pop! and Plush collectibles.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Groot may be small in stature at times, but he takes up a big place in our hearts! Today, he’s on signature figures released by Funko for the Pop! and Plush lines.

While he’s adorable on his own, Groot has opted to channel the likes of Hulk, Scarlet Witch, Iron Man, Captain America, Wolverine and Loki for this We are Groot series and he’s done a really convincing job of recreating his fellow Avengers!

We Are Groot as Hulk Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1397

Each Pop! figure is presented in the style of the young sapling with trunk and leaves/fauna making up the entire body. However, his leafy features are replicated in various ways—and his facial expressions change—to create the look of the other heroes.

We Are Groot as Loki Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1394

As always, Pop! figures are packaged in a standard Funko window box, so they can be displayed as is or removed from the box!

If you don’t want to follow the Pop! route, there are three Plush collectibles in the series themed to Captain America, Wolverine and Iron Man.

We are Groot Captain America 7-Inch Funko Pop! Plush

We are Groot Funko Pop! figures are available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth and prices range from $11.99-$12.99.

Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth

**Laughing Place is pleased to share a special Entertainment Earth affiliate link! Shop using our ​​EE.toys/LPFAN link—or enter code LPFAN at checkout: Save 10% on in-stock items and Free Standard Shipping on purchases of $79+.**

We Are Groot as Iron Man Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1393

We Are Groot as Scarlet Witch Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1395

We Are Groot as Wolverine Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1396

We Are Groot as Captain America Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1392

We are Groot as Wolverine 7-Inch Funko Pop! Plush

We are Groot as Iron Man 7-Inch Funko Pop! Plush

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!