Product Review: RSVLTS Celebrates Donald Duck’s 90th Birthday with “Birds of a Feather” Button-Down and Golf Hat

Last month, the popular apparel company RSVLTS announced its new Donald Duck collection in celebration of the beloved character’s upcoming 90th birthday. I was sent two items by request from that collection, and below are my thoughts on these eye-catching Donald Duck wearables.

Note: This is my first RSVLTS review since learning of the passing of the company’s co-founder Stephen Gebhardt. I did not know him personally, but I do want to express gratitude for his generosity and regret that I didn’t get to become acquainted with him as well as some of my colleagues. From everything I’ve heard he seemed like a really great guy.

The button-down pattern I chose from RSVLTS’ Donald Duck 90th collection is the “Birds of a Feather” KUNUFLEX Short Sleeve Shirt ($70), which features imagery from the classic Carl Barks era of Donald Duck and Uncle Scrooge comic books. The characters depicted are Donald himself, his nephews Huey, Dewey, and Louie, Uncle Scrooge McDuck, and Gladstone Gander– all in glorious multicolored comic art.

I’ve loved those comics my entire life, so I’m always thrilled to have an opportunity to show off Donald and the other Duckburg residents, especially in such a stylish way. I’m so enamored with this shirt that I just had to take it down to Disneyland Resort in Anaheim to show it off to the duck of the hour himself, and wish him a very happy 90th birthday in advance of the big day coming up on June 9th. During our meet-and-greet at Disney California Adventure, Donald certainly seemed to get a kick out of “Birds of a Feather” as much as I do.

Now you may have also noticed in the above photos that I am wearing a Donald Duck cap, and that would be RSVLTS’ Disney Donald Duck 90th “Donald Duck Hook” Dad Hat ($30), on which our favorite feathered friend demonstrates his displeasure on the links. Being an avowed fan of Donald when he’s at his angriest moods, this hat really appeals to me, and it also features the famously frustrated duck’s autograph on the back side.

During my vacation to visit my mom in South Carolina last week, I even brought the “Donald Duck Hook” hat with me on a trip to a local golf course– and this appropriate (not to mention extremely attractive) cap got me a lot of compliments and fit right in among the disheartened linksmen on the greens.

