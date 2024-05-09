Just when it seems that RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) couldn’t top their already impressive apparel and accessory lineup, they go and do something like add Seersucker to the mix. The style already made its grand entrance at RSVLTS some time ago and today it's resurfacing with Pixar patterns! Ooooooo!

The Summer season is fast approaching, and for Disney fans it’s not only important to have a Parks perfect wardrobe, but one that can withstand the heat.

Over at RSVLTS they’re combining essential fabrics and classic cuts with Disney patterns that are as fun to look at as they are to wear. Today the brand is dropping a Pixar-inspired Seerscuker collection featuring characters from Toy Story, A Bug’s Life, Finding Nemo and Up.

“Andy’s Playtime Pals,” embraces the gang as Woody, Buzz, Mr. Potato Head and others show their faces behind bright blue stripes. For those who love to quote the film’s Aliens you’ll probably choose "The Claaaaaw;" a design that lets the little green men shine as they embark on new life… in your wardrobe.

We have yet to watch Up without bursting into tears, and fortunately, the “Going Up!,” shirt is keeping the sadness at bay while Russell, Mr. Fredrickson and some bright balloons are helping to spread the happy vibes. We also love it when A Bug’s Life gets some attention so naturally, "It’s an Ant Thing," is top of our list. The dark green background gives off a leafy vibe as Flik pops out between the stripes.

Finally, the signature pattern in the series is “Shark Bait’s Bud,” where Finding Nemo ’s Bruce does his best to keep his manners in check! Dark green like the murky depths (with pop of fuschia) Bruce bares his teeth while swimming by Dory, Crush, Gill and some fish tank scenery. Along with the button down, this pattern is featured on hybrid shorts.

where ’s Bruce does his best to keep his manners in check! Dark green like the murky depths (with pop of fuschia) Bruce bares his teeth while swimming by Dory, Crush, Gill and some fish tank scenery. Along with the button down, this pattern is featured on hybrid shorts. Oh and lest you think we’re done with Bruce, the shark lends his smiling mug to a Dad Hat that reads “Fish Are Friends” across the back. And unlike the snap backs, this hat features an adjustable cloth strap with a slider.

Tell Me About RSVLTS Seersucker:

Made from a polyester/spandex material, this fabric has the light, textured feel of a traditional seersucker, but with even more stretch.

All RSVLTS seersucker button-down shirts and shorts are also incredibly soft, come in a variety of patterns & colorways and feature the traditional pinstripes that comes with the standard seersucker look.

Did You Know?:

